Westerville (Ohio) South wide receiver Kaden Saunders wasn't surprised when he added Notre Dame to his offer list while in South Bend Saturday, but that didn't make the experience any less exciting for the class of 2022 standout.

"Landing the offer was amazing," Saunders told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "Coach [Brian] Kelly told me the news. We were just talking about my family, how great of a student I am, and how I manage all of my time with everything I do regarding sports and training. Then he offered me the scholarship."

Saunders was on campus for several hours and his offer came early in the visit. It certainly helped set the tone for a great day in South Bend.