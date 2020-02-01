2022 WR Kaden Saunders Post-Visit: "I Really Like Notre Dame"
Westerville (Ohio) South wide receiver Kaden Saunders wasn't surprised when he added Notre Dame to his offer list while in South Bend Saturday, but that didn't make the experience any less exciting for the class of 2022 standout.
"Landing the offer was amazing," Saunders told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "Coach [Brian] Kelly told me the news. We were just talking about my family, how great of a student I am, and how I manage all of my time with everything I do regarding sports and training. Then he offered me the scholarship."
Saunders was on campus for several hours and his offer came early in the visit. It certainly helped set the tone for a great day in South Bend.
"The visit went great," Saunders said. "We got to have great meetings, went to the bookstore where I got myself some ND gear, went on the field, toured campus, and sat in on an academic meeting. It was great."
Saunders got to have some quality time chatting with Irish receivers coach Del Alexander as well.
"Coach Alexander’s biggest message to me was not to get complacent and to keep getting growing as a player -- physically and mentally," said Saunders.
Notre Dame joined Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and West Virginia on the offer sheet for the 5-10, 165-pounder.
"After today, I really like Notre Dame," Saunders said. "I will cut my list down at the end of summer or the start of next school year, then commit sometime next year."
Saunders plans to visit Michigan and West Virginia later this spring and hopes to take more trips as well.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.