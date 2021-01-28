Notre Dame dished out an offer to Noah Thomas, a 6-5, 187-pound receiver out of League City (Texas) Clear Springs, last Friday. The lengthy wideout has not been in contact with the Irish staff for long, but it appears some coaches have already made an impression on him. “I got a text before my basketball practice and I was told to FaceTime one of the Notre Dame coaches,” Thomas said. “I FaceTimed Coach [Tommy] Rees after practice, and he was telling me all of the stuff he likes about my game.” Get two months FREE using promo code Irish60

The Fighting Irish extended an offer to a standout from the Lone Star State last week. (Rivals.com)

Rees has taken the lead in Thomas’ recruitment for the time being. The Texas receiver told BlueandGold.com he expects to hear from wide receivers coach Del Alexander soon too. Thomas first heard from Notre Dame back on January 14, when he received a direct message on Twitter from direct of recruiting Aaron Kearney. Kearney reached out to Thomas to wish him a happy birthday and the two parties have spoken regularly since. “I am excited to start talking to Coach Alexander,” Thomas explained. “It was really cool to talk to Coach Rees and build that relationship too. I have heard a lot about Coach Alexander.”