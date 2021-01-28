2022 Texas WR Noah Thomas Thrilled By Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame dished out an offer to Noah Thomas, a 6-5, 187-pound receiver out of League City (Texas) Clear Springs, last Friday. The lengthy wideout has not been in contact with the Irish staff for long, but it appears some coaches have already made an impression on him.
“I got a text before my basketball practice and I was told to FaceTime one of the Notre Dame coaches,” Thomas said. “I FaceTimed Coach [Tommy] Rees after practice, and he was telling me all of the stuff he likes about my game.”
Rees has taken the lead in Thomas’ recruitment for the time being. The Texas receiver told BlueandGold.com he expects to hear from wide receivers coach Del Alexander soon too.
Thomas first heard from Notre Dame back on January 14, when he received a direct message on Twitter from direct of recruiting Aaron Kearney. Kearney reached out to Thomas to wish him a happy birthday and the two parties have spoken regularly since.
“I am excited to start talking to Coach Alexander,” Thomas explained. “It was really cool to talk to Coach Rees and build that relationship too. I have heard a lot about Coach Alexander.”
There is plenty to like about Thomas’ game and it may be a good thing that Notre Dame got in on him early. He has a large frame already for being a junior in high school, with a massive wingspan and the ability to win contested 50-50 balls. He still has plenty of room to add a couple of pounds once he gets into a strength training program at his future school.
The Texas product plays three sports at Clear Springs and excels in each. In football this past season in ten games played, Thomas racked up 883 yards and 40 receptions and seven touchdowns.
In basketball last season while playing limited minutes, he tallied 76 points in 24 games played while shooting 46% from the field. Thomas also runs track, where he competes in the 200m dash.
As it stands, Thomas holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State, Tennessee and more. Rivals ranks Thomas as the No. 71 receiver in the country.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.