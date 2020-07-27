Notre Dame just pulled off a major coup in the state of Georgia. Milton (Ga.) High tight end Jack Nickel has announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish, choosing Notre Dame over Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Iowa, Louisville, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and many others. “A lot of schools have great football and great facilities, but Notre Dame’s academics and the football tradition are just second to none,” Nickel told BlueandGold.com before announcing his decision.

Nickel visited Notre Dame last October for the Fighting Irish’s triumph versus USC, but didn’t hold a scholarship offer at that point. And after former tight ends coach Chip Long departed from the program in December, Nickel had basically no contact with the Notre Dame staff. But in May, after a couple of months on the job as Notre Dame’s new tight ends coach, John McNulty dished out a scholarship offer to Nickel. “I think after talking to Coach McNulty about a week after they offered me, it became my favorite school,” Nickel said of the Fighting Irish. “When I watched the excellence presentation, it really set them apart.” Nickel was on a Zoom call in mid-July with McNulty and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian and went through the aforementioned excellence presentation. The 6-4, 230-pounder was already leaning towards the Irish, but that video call put Notre Dame over the top. “They showed the graduation rates of every school, and Notre Dame really cares about its players outside of football,” Nickel said. “There’s no other school that’s in the top 25 every year that’s also a top 20 academic school.”