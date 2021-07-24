2022 Speedster Major Everhart Opens Up On Notre Dame Offer

Notre Dame extended an intriguing new offer on Thursday to Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa’s Major Everhart.

The Irish coaching staff had been in contact with Everhart for the past few weeks, but the 5-11, 175-pound speedster wasn’t expecting to receive an offer from Notre Dame so soon.

“I’ve been talking to the coaches for a little while,” Everhart said. “We got on the phone Thursday, and they gave me the big news.”