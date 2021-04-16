2022 Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris On Notre Dame, Official Visits
Notre Dame is charging hard for Rivals100 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth wide receiver Tyler Morris as official visits near and his recruitment reaches its final stretch.
It has scheduled him for an official visit for the weekend of June 18. And it got Morris on a call last week with head coach Brian Kelly, who has become a frequent presence in the recruitment. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and receivers coach Del Alexander have been his primary recruiters since Notre Dame offered him in May 2019.
“He’s cool. I’ve started talking with him more recently,” Morris said of the call with Kelly. “With him, he’s trying to tell me I’m one of their priorities and they’re doing everything to get me there.”
Morris is one of 13 targets in the 2022 class visiting Notre Dame on June 18. He came to campus for multiple unofficial visits before the dead period started, but those were as a high school underclassman. He’s anticipating a productive trip.
