Notre Dame is charging hard for Rivals100 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth wide receiver Tyler Morris as official visits near and his recruitment reaches its final stretch.

It has scheduled him for an official visit for the weekend of June 18. And it got Morris on a call last week with head coach Brian Kelly, who has become a frequent presence in the recruitment. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and receivers coach Del Alexander have been his primary recruiters since Notre Dame offered him in May 2019.