2022 Rivals100 LB Sebastian Cheeks Remains Impressed By Notre Dame
Sebastian Cheeks would invite any circumstance and any situation if it means he could immediately bring football back.
“If I can put the shoulder pads back on, I don’t care where it is,” Cheeks said. “I’ll play in the back of an alley, with snow, doesn’t matter.”
The Rivals100 linebacker from Evanston Township (Ill.) High School won’t be playing this fall, just like everyone in the state. As of now, no high school or college football will take place in Illinois until 2021. But Cheeks (6-2, 205 pounds) has kept up his work and remained in impressive shape. He spent Labor Day at the Next Level Athletix showcase in Chicago, working on coverage drills for an hour and a half.
Between his personal workout schedule and recruiting, he has filled his days just fine. On the latter, Notre Dame has emerged as a notable player in his recruitment since offering in mid-July. The recruitment began long before that, though. He visited Notre Dame for last season’s win over Boston College.
Notre Dame coaches have remained in touch with him since and were allowed to directly contact him Sept. 1. That day, he spoke with head coach Brian Kelly, defensive coordinator Clark Lea and defensive analyst Nick Lezynski.
