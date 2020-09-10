2022 QB Cade Klubnik On Where He Stands With Notre Dame
Cade Klubnik is looking to show the country that he’s deserving of all the hype.
As a sophomore, Klubnik started two games at quarterback and played in 10 others mainly in a backup role as Austin (Texas) Westlake won the 6A Division II Texas state championship.
Klubnik completed 53 of 69 passing attempts for 680 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception, plus 271 rushing yards and four scores on the ground in 2019.
He’s considered one of the top class of 2022 quarterbacks in the country, and despite limited action at the high school level, Klubnik has accumulated nearly 20 scholarship offers, including the likes of Auburn, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Washington and others.
“Some people are looking at me and thinking, ‘Well, he didn’t really play last year really. How does he deserve all of this?’ This is my year to prove it,” Klubnik said. “I’ve worked my whole life for this.”
