Cade Klubnik is looking to show the country that he’s deserving of all the hype.

As a sophomore, Klubnik started two games at quarterback and played in 10 others mainly in a backup role as Austin (Texas) Westlake won the 6A Division II Texas state championship.

Klubnik completed 53 of 69 passing attempts for 680 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception, plus 271 rushing yards and four scores on the ground in 2019.