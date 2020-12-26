BlueAndGold - 2022 OL Will Campbell Was Waiting On Offer From Notre Dame

Notre Dame already has already landed commitments from Zionsville (Ind.) offensive tackle Joey Tanona and Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy tackle Ty Chan and is looking for more talent on the offensive line in the 2022 class. Monroe (La.) Neville offensive tackle Will Campbell is one of the newest targets for the Notre Dame staff. Campbell earned his Irish offer on December 1 and holds 39 offers in total, per his Rivals.com profile.

Notre Dame is looking to land talented 2022 Louisiana offensive lineman Will Campbell after his December offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“It’s been really busy,” Campbell said of his recruitment. “Constant phone calls from multiple schools but my focus has been on the playoffs and playing with my teammates.” Campbell's recent offer from Notre Dame intrigues him, even with nearly all the heavy hitters in college football after his pledge. “Notre Dame has a lot of history behind it,” Campbell said. “The Notre Dame offer was one my dad and I had been waiting on. They have a great offensive line program and they produce great offensive lineman no matter what position you play on the offensive line.”

The 6-6, 281-pounder has seen what Notre Dame can provide for him on the football side of things, especially on the offensive line, but he is just intrigued by a variety of other aspects at Notre Dame as well. “They have great education there and I just really like the way they do things,” Campbell explained. “They play really physically and they know that they are better than the defensive line, and let them know they are going to come out and whip your tail all night long.” The Louisiana star’s first contact with Notre Dame came on the day he got his offer, from offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, who offered Campbell during the call and the two have spoken several times since, bonding over their shared love of the outdoors.

“I love to duck hunt and deer hunt. I have mainly been doing both of those recently,” Campbell said. “Coach said he has been fishing a lot, so we talked a lot about that.” Quinn has proven himself to be a great recruiter in his time at Notre Dame and it's the bonding at the beginning of relationships with players like Campbell that sets the stage for Notre Dame eventually winning a recruitment down the line. In regards to Campbell’s recruitment, he plans to be patient and try to wait it out to take his official visits, if the NCAA allows it at any time soon.