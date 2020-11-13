One of Notre Dame's more recent 2022 offers cut his offer list in half on Friday night. Sun Prairie (Wis.) High defensive end Isaac Hamm announced a tp four schools list of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have not offered Hamm yet. Rivals ranks Hamm as the nation's No. 31 strong side defensive end and No. 5 prospect in the state of Wisconsin.

Hamm received his offer from the Fighting Irish in early October. The news came as somewhat as a surprise. The 6-6, 265-pounder, has had good contact with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston and staff for “quite a while” but had a process to go through academically before receiving the scholarship. “They basically told me that as an athlete and football player that they would’ve offered me when I was in 8th grade, but they wanted to see my grades get boosted this school year,” Hamm previously said. “If I could improve my grades, then I’d have a scholarship offer coming my way. So I knew I needed to get that done. “I have all A’s right now, sent that in to Notre Dame and that’s what did it for them. I kept my end of the deal, so they kept theirs.”