2022 DL Isaac Hamm Places Notre Dame In Top Four
One of Notre Dame's more recent 2022 offers cut his offer list in half on Friday night.
Sun Prairie (Wis.) High defensive end Isaac Hamm announced a tp four schools list of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have not offered Hamm yet.
Rivals ranks Hamm as the nation's No. 31 strong side defensive end and No. 5 prospect in the state of Wisconsin.
Hamm received his offer from the Fighting Irish in early October. The news came as somewhat as a surprise. The 6-6, 265-pounder, has had good contact with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston and staff for “quite a while” but had a process to go through academically before receiving the scholarship.
“They basically told me that as an athlete and football player that they would’ve offered me when I was in 8th grade, but they wanted to see my grades get boosted this school year,” Hamm previously said. “If I could improve my grades, then I’d have a scholarship offer coming my way. So I knew I needed to get that done.
“I have all A’s right now, sent that in to Notre Dame and that’s what did it for them. I kept my end of the deal, so they kept theirs.”
Adding Notre Dame to his offer sheet was a big moment for Hamm. Despite not having visited South Bend yet, he understands the magnitude of his latest offer.
“It’s just huge because it’s a great school with a great tradition and is a top of the line program,” he noted. “Everything there is outstanding.”
Hamm is in no rush to make a decision now even with his top four in place.
“I’m letting the process take me where it takes me,” he said.
There is currently one FutureCast pick in for Hamm, which is for him to land at Wisconsin.
----
