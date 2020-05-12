2022 ATH Dillon Tatum Fired Up About Notre Dame Offer
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Dillon Tatum's recruitment has been busy lately, and it's only going to heat up from here.
College coaches can't directly contact recruits until Sept. 1 of their junior year. Underclassmen prospects are able to reach out to coaches though, but the ball is more in the recruit's court. For Tatum, a class of 2022 prospect, many big-time college programs tell West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellmany that they want to speak with the 5-11, 185-pounder.
"It's very crazy; it's been hectic," Tatum said. "It's hard to get in contact with all of the coaches you want to speak with. They'll let my coach know when to call them, and then we can start to build the relationship."
Tatum sits right around 30 scholarship offers, and Notre Dame is one of the recent schools to join his list. He didn't expect the Fighting Irish offer to come when it did.
"I was in the middle of working out, and Coach Bellamy let me know that Notre Dame offered me. I hopped on the phone with Coach Taylor. I was so excited that I spelled "Notre" wrong on the [Twitter] post.
