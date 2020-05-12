West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Dillon Tatum's recruitment has been busy lately, and it's only going to heat up from here.

College coaches can't directly contact recruits until Sept. 1 of their junior year. Underclassmen prospects are able to reach out to coaches though, but the ball is more in the recruit's court. For Tatum, a class of 2022 prospect, many big-time college programs tell West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellmany that they want to speak with the 5-11, 185-pounder.

"It's very crazy; it's been hectic," Tatum said. "It's hard to get in contact with all of the coaches you want to speak with. They'll let my coach know when to call them, and then we can start to build the relationship."