Quarterback Treyson Bourguet helped lead Salpointe (Ariz.) Catholic to a 10-0 record before falling to Chandler (Ariz.) High 24-16 in the 2019 Arizona Open Division Semifinals. The class of 2022 prospect didn't have to throw the ball a whole lot as he handed the ball off 126 times alone to five-star running back and Texas signee Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 2,235 yards and 38 touchdowns. Bourguet completed 45-of-68 passes for 805 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions during his sophomore season.

Treyson Bourguet has already visited Notre Dame, and he plans to get back to South Bend again.

On the recruiting front, Bourguet picked up an offer from Arizona last summer and continues to pick up interest from Power Five colleges. The 6-2, 190-pounder visited Notre Dame last summer and reports that he's been able to keep in touch with a couple of Fighting Irish graduate assistants as well as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees since his visit. "That's one of my top schools because of the academics and history behind it," Bourguet said of Notre Dame. "I really love the campus, football program and coaching staff. I'm heading out there again this summer. I'm keeping it a priority." Bourguet plans to visit for Notre Dame's quarterback academy over the summer, but of course, everything is up in the air because of the Coronavirus.