2022 Arizona QB Plans Notre Dame Return Visit
Quarterback Treyson Bourguet helped lead Salpointe (Ariz.) Catholic to a 10-0 record before falling to Chandler (Ariz.) High 24-16 in the 2019 Arizona Open Division Semifinals.
The class of 2022 prospect didn't have to throw the ball a whole lot as he handed the ball off 126 times alone to five-star running back and Texas signee Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 2,235 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Bourguet completed 45-of-68 passes for 805 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions during his sophomore season.
On the recruiting front, Bourguet picked up an offer from Arizona last summer and continues to pick up interest from Power Five colleges.
The 6-2, 190-pounder visited Notre Dame last summer and reports that he's been able to keep in touch with a couple of Fighting Irish graduate assistants as well as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees since his visit.
"That's one of my top schools because of the academics and history behind it," Bourguet said of Notre Dame. "I really love the campus, football program and coaching staff. I'm heading out there again this summer. I'm keeping it a priority."
Bourguet plans to visit for Notre Dame's quarterback academy over the summer, but of course, everything is up in the air because of the Coronavirus.
"I'm looking forward to competing against the other quarterbacks," said Bourguet. "I don't get to throw with quarterbacks on the east coast too much, so hopefully I can see them there."
Bourguet thinks highly of Rees.
"I really like Coach Rees," he said. "He played there, and he's been through it. He's young and he knows the game."
If Notre Dame were to offer Bourguet, it would mean a lot to him.
"That'd be huge," he said. "It would be a dream come true. I always watched Notre Dame growing up. Rudy is one of my favorite movies. Notre Dame would be up there for sure."
