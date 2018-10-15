The Notre Dame coaching staff is definitely familiar with the Brentwood (Tenn.) High football team.

In the class of 2017, the Irish signed three-star offensive lineman Cole Mabry out of Brentwood, and this weekend hosted Walker Merrill, a standout 2021 wide receiver and former teammate of Mabry.

Merrill, a 6-foot-1, 175 pound receiver, said he loved getting his first look at the Irish.

“It was awesome and I loved it,” Merrill said. “The visit was great and it’s a beautiful place.”

On Saturday, Merrill took in his first game in Notre Dame stadium, a hard-fought 19-14 win over visiting Pittsburgh.

The standout Tennessean said the experience of a game day at Notre Dame definitely lived up to his expectations.

“The stadium, I thought it was going to be smaller than that,” Merrill explained. “I liked how it was filled up and I thought the environment was awesome.”