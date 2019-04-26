Notre Dame hosted tons of prospects during spring practice, including 2021 receiver Liam Clifford of Cincinnati St. Xavier.

Clifford, the younger brother of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, said the visit was everything he’d hoped it would be.

"Thinking back on it, the trip was really fun,” Clifford said. “I enjoyed myself and I know my family really loved it. Notre Dame is such an impressive school.”

The Ohio talent said touring Notre Dame, the university and the football facilities, caught his eye in a big way.

“They’re building that new indoor facility and I think that will be really cool,” Clifford said. “The stadium, growing up and going to games I would always see that, so that was really cool.”

The highlight of the trip though, was getting to see a Notre Dame spring practice session.

Clifford said he loved how the players and coaches carried themselves throughout the practice.

“It was really high energy and really competitive,” Clifford said. “It was really fast paced and up-tempo. I thought that was fun to watch. I loved the energy.”