Notre Dame hosted more than 50 prospects on campus this weekend for the first elite skills camp of the summer, including Mesquite (Texas) Poteet 2021 athlete Kameron Allen.

Allen said the experience of getting to visit Notre Dame is something he won’t soon forget.

“It was good,” Allen told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “Everything felt really welcoming. I enjoyed everything about the campus.”

The Texas talent said the first thing that caught his eye during the trip to campus was how several different Notre Dame coaches made it a point to talk to him.

“It was a great day,” Allen said. “All the coaches were coming up to me and greeting me.”

As for the camp itself, Allen said he was content with his performance, but not completely satisfied.