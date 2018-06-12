2021 Texas ATH Kameron Allen Reviews Notre Dame Camp Experience
Notre Dame hosted more than 50 prospects on campus this weekend for the first elite skills camp of the summer, including Mesquite (Texas) Poteet 2021 athlete Kameron Allen.
Allen said the experience of getting to visit Notre Dame is something he won’t soon forget.
“It was good,” Allen told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “Everything felt really welcoming. I enjoyed everything about the campus.”
The Texas talent said the first thing that caught his eye during the trip to campus was how several different Notre Dame coaches made it a point to talk to him.
“It was a great day,” Allen said. “All the coaches were coming up to me and greeting me.”
As for the camp itself, Allen said he was content with his performance, but not completely satisfied.
“I felt like it went good,” Allen said. “I’d like to go a little bit more and challenge myself, but I feel like I had a good day the camp.”
The visit wasn’t all about working out though.
Outside of the camp, Allen and the rest of the prospects in South Bend got to tour campus, checkout the program’s facilities and more.
Allen said he loved what he saw over the weekend.
“The school was awesome,” Allen said. “I really just enjoyed seeing everything Notre Dame has to offer. I thought the school and the history of the school was awesome.”
In the days following the camp, Notre Dame has not yet extended any offers to any of the prospects that attended, but Allen is hopeful one will eventually come.
“That would be huge with them being such a prestigious school,” Allen said. “I like Notre Dame.”
