2021 Rivals250 DE KeChaun Bennett Talks Notre Dame Offer
The same day that Notre Dame signed its 2020 class, the Irish coaching staff was dishing out new scholarship offers to recruits in the 2021 class.
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston extended an offer to Suffield (Conn.) Academy defensive end KeChaun Bennett, a four-star prospect who ranks as the No. 239 prospect nationally and top recruit in the state of Connecticut.
"They came to my school about a week before they offered me," Bennett said. "They looked at me and then I got in contact with them. We were texting during the week, and then they told me to call them. I called Coach Elston, and he told me that he liked how I play and that I'm one of the best players he saw. He said that I had an offer."
Bennett, who also ranks as the No. 13 weak side defensive end in the land, was fired up to receive the offer from the Fighting Irish.
"I was super excited," the 6-4, 210-pounder said. "It's a very great school. The reputation it has and the academics are great.
"They were talking about my game and how they enjoyed my film. They want to get me on a visit. I haven't mapped out a visit yet, but I definitely am considering them."
Bennett may be a good fit for the Irish at the "vyper" position, which the staff previously called the "drop end" position.
"They see me coming off the edge in a two-point stance," noted Bennett.
Look for Bennett to have a busy offseason as he looks to visit schools, including Notre Dame. He mentioned that Penn State, Michigan, Purdue, Connecticut and others have been showing a lot of love recently.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.