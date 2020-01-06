The same day that Notre Dame signed its 2020 class, the Irish coaching staff was dishing out new scholarship offers to recruits in the 2021 class.

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston extended an offer to Suffield (Conn.) Academy defensive end KeChaun Bennett, a four-star prospect who ranks as the No. 239 prospect nationally and top recruit in the state of Connecticut.

"They came to my school about a week before they offered me," Bennett said. "They looked at me and then I got in contact with them. We were texting during the week, and then they told me to call them. I called Coach Elston, and he told me that he liked how I play and that I'm one of the best players he saw. He said that I had an offer."