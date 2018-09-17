2021 QB DC Tabscott Calls Notre Dame Trip "Unbelievable"
Notre Dame is ahead of schedule in quarterback recruiting.
With Brendon Clark committed in 2019 and Drew Pyne in 2020, Tom Rees and company have already shifted their focus to the class of 2021.
This weekend, the Irish hosted DC Tabscott, a 2021 signal caller from Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan, who holds an early offer from Kentucky.
Tabscott said it was a trip he won’t soon forget.
“The visit was unbelievable,” Tabscott said. “I’ve always heard about Notre Dame and the history there, but to see it and feel it was definitely cool. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Father Ryan is a Catholic High school, so Tabscott knows plenty about Notre Dame, but said it was a whole different animal being on campus.
“Everything I’d heard about, I really felt it,” Tabscott said. “The iconic fight song, all the chants the student section does, it’s awesome. It was hot and it wasn’t a huge, ranked opponent, but the fans were into it the whole time.”
While Notre Dame did get the win in front of Tabscott, it wasn’t the blowout most expect when a team like Vanderbilt comes to town.
Tabscott, however, said the hard-fought contest made the visit an even better experience.
“It was cool that it was a close game,” Tabscott said. “I really got to get a feel for what the atmosphere would be like if I played there.”
Aside from the game, Tabscott also got to spend some time with Rees talking about the future.
Talks are in the early stages, but the young quarterback seemed excited about what’s to come.
“We talked about the future plans me and him hold,” Tabscott said. “Obviously, there’s no offer right now, but he wants to see me in person this spring and summer throwing, and he said film will be huge this year in terms of evaluating me.”
If an offer did eventually come, Tabscott said Notre Dame would have a strong chance to land his commitment down the road.
“That would be huge,” Tabscott said. “In my mind, Notre Dame is one of the gold standards of offers. If everybody in the country offered me, they would definitely be in the top five. I would very much consider going there.”
