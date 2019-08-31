Lakeville South (Minn.) class of 2021 offensive tackle Riley Mahlman participated in prospect camps at Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.

Four of the five schools have offered Mahlman, but one has not. Notre Dame.

His camp experience at Notre Dame was for the Lineman's Challenge in mid-June, which was host to a handful of highly touted 2021 recruits.

