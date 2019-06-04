2021 OT Blake Fisher Updates Recruitment, Talks Notre Dame
Avon (Ind.) offensive tackle Blake Fisher is one of the top 2021 prospects in the nation. At 6-foot-6, 330-pounds as a rising junior, Fisher has the size and strength that has many college coaches excited.
Fisher holds around 30 scholarship offers, including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The elite prospect told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he's communicating with the ND staff consistently.
"I talk to one of their coaches at least once a week," Fisher said. "There's a few schools that I have that connection with. But yeah, Notre Dame is a great school as far as academics and football. All of their coaches are great. Coach Quinn -- that's my guy. We talk about anything and everything and is always checking on me."
