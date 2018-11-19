2021 OL Greg Crippen Hoping For Irish Offer Following Visit
Notre Dame hosted a huge list of visitors for the Florida State game on Nov. 10, including Greg Crippen, a 2021 offensive guard from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.
Crippen, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect, said he had a great time on the trip.
“The visit was fantastic,” Crippen said. “It was my first time there for a game. I was there in June for the lineman challenge camp but was not able to see the campus. It was an awesome atmosphere.”
The highlight of the weekend was of course getting to be in the stands for the Irish’s dominant win over Florida State.
Crippen said getting to take in all that an Irish game day has to offer is something he won’t soon forget.
"The game was great,” Crippen explained. I got to see the weight room, locker room, film room, trainer room and the lounge area. The pregame walk with the bagpipes leading the way was awesome,”
Even though the game was a blowout against a lesser team, Crippen said he was still blown away by the energy of the Irish fans.
“All the fans cheering them on was very special,” Crippen said. “During the game the student section was energized and it was nice to see that excitement.”
And of course Crippen was happy to see the Irish win.
It was great to see the team take care of business on the field as well,” Crippen said. “The Team looked really good.”
After the game, Crippen got to sit down and talk with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.
The young prospect said he was impressed that even though the game ended late, Quinn still made time for him.
“We talked for a long time,” Crippen said. “We talked about the game, Notre Dame football, the academics, history and how the IMG players have been producing for the Irish. We talked until around 12:30am and walked to our cars together. That was so nice of him to spend so much time after a long day.”
Heading into his junior year at IMG, Crippen already holds a few major offers, including Michigan, Purdue and Boston College.
Crippen said he’d be at a loss for words if Notre Dame ever joined that list.
"It’s Notre Dame,” Crippen said. “I would be speechless.”
