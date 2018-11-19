Notre Dame hosted a huge list of visitors for the Florida State game on Nov. 10, including Greg Crippen, a 2021 offensive guard from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Crippen, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect, said he had a great time on the trip.

“The visit was fantastic,” Crippen said. “It was my first time there for a game. I was there in June for the lineman challenge camp but was not able to see the campus. It was an awesome atmosphere.”

The highlight of the weekend was of course getting to be in the stands for the Irish’s dominant win over Florida State.

Crippen said getting to take in all that an Irish game day has to offer is something he won’t soon forget.

"The game was great,” Crippen explained. I got to see the weight room, locker room, film room, trainer room and the lounge area. The pregame walk with the bagpipes leading the way was awesome,”

Even though the game was a blowout against a lesser team, Crippen said he was still blown away by the energy of the Irish fans.

“All the fans cheering them on was very special,” Crippen said. “During the game the student section was energized and it was nice to see that excitement.”