2021 LB Chris Paul Reviews Notre Dame Camp Experience
Notre Dame hosted its second elite skills camp of the summer on June 16, and Cordele (Ga.) Crip County 2021 linebacker Christopher Paul was in attendance.
Paul, a 6-foot, 225-pound prospect, was one of several players to catch the attention of Blue & Gold Illustrated’s reporters during the event.
Following the camp, Paul said he felt like he put on a solid show.
“I think I performed great,” Paul told BGI. "I gave it my all in every drill, running full speed and always trying to be in the front. I think I really showed that the opponents I was going against that I could compete with them and keep up.”
Just getting the opportunity to participate in the camp, Paul said, was exciting.
“That was huge opportunity for me,” Paul said. “That’s’ a big first step in the recruiting process for me. Getting to work out in front of those coaches, getting to show my talents and the way I compete, was an honor”
Paul spent the entire day on campus Saturday and said he loved getting to see up close what Notre Dame has to offer.
“The experience was great,” Paul explained. “The campus was beautiful, the competition was great, and everything around the environment was outstanding.”
Walking around campus, Paul said he was enchanted by several of Notre Dame’s signature landmarks, but one caught his eye more than any other.
“The school is beautiful from the time I walked in to the time I left,” Paul said. “The campus looked great, especially the golden dome.”
Currently, Paul is still waiting on his first offer, but if he keeps performing at a high level at camps across the country, those offers will surely follow.
If Notre Dame is one of them, Paul said the Irish would have a great chance at landing him a few years down the road.
“That would be huge,” Paul said. “If Notre Dame were to offer me they would most definitely be one of my top schools.”
