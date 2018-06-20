Notre Dame hosted its second elite skills camp of the summer on June 16, and Cordele (Ga.) Crip County 2021 linebacker Christopher Paul was in attendance.

Paul, a 6-foot, 225-pound prospect, was one of several players to catch the attention of Blue & Gold Illustrated’s reporters during the event.

Following the camp, Paul said he felt like he put on a solid show.

“I think I performed great,” Paul told BGI. "I gave it my all in every drill, running full speed and always trying to be in the front. I think I really showed that the opponents I was going against that I could compete with them and keep up.”

Just getting the opportunity to participate in the camp, Paul said, was exciting.

“That was huge opportunity for me,” Paul said. “That’s’ a big first step in the recruiting process for me. Getting to work out in front of those coaches, getting to show my talents and the way I compete, was an honor”

Paul spent the entire day on campus Saturday and said he loved getting to see up close what Notre Dame has to offer.