Bowling Green (Ky.) class of 2021 tight end Jordan Dingle is seeing his recruitment blow up. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect camped at Notre Dame on June 2 for its first prospect camp of the summer, and since that camp, he added offers from Ohio State, Rutgers, Toledo, South Carolina, App State, and Purdue. Dingle hopes that Notre Dame is one of his next offers.

"II got to talk to Coach [Patrick] Kramer at the end of the camp and said he was very impressed and I was above the bar and will be talking with Coach [Chip] Long about me," Dingle said. "I think I stand in a good spot with them after having a great camp."

His time in South Bend was enjoyable overall.

"The camp was great and felt like I performed highly and got a lot of things done," he said. "It was fun working with the coaches. I spent the most time with Coach Kramer and some with Coach Rees and they were very helpful. "They would critique you when you needed it and congratulate you when you when you did good."