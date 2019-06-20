Lakeland Christian (Fla.) class of 2021 defensive end Cade Denhoff made a trip to the Midwest in hopes of impressing the Notre Dame coaching staff.

Mission accomplished.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder came into the Notre Dame Linemen's Challenge camp last weekend armed with offers from the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Miami, and Penn State, and he left South Bend with a new offer from Notre Dame.

Denhoff worked out closely with defensive line coach Mike Elston during the camp and landed the offer from him.

"He said you’re the type of guy we recruit and the type of guy we want on our team," Denhoff said. "I was really honored and felt blessed that a top tier team sees me as a player that can play for them."