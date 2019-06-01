Lake Wales (Fla.) 2021 athlete Walter Clayton is up to six scholarship offers, and his list includes Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect is adamant that he’s open to every school in his recruitment but admits three offers in particular really fired him up.

“Probably Notre Dame and Tennessee. Florida too,” Clayton said. “If you get a degree from Notre Dame, the weight that it carries – you basically can do whatever you want. Get a good paying job regardless of football.”

Clayton first got in touch with Notre Dame assistant defensive backs coach/senior analyst Chris O’Leary.

"We called Coach Chris O’Leary and we were talking,” recalled Clayton. “He told me that they love me. He didn’t offer me then, but he was telling me that he was interested. I talked to him, and then when spring came, and Coach [Terry] Joseph came down here and offered me through my coach.”