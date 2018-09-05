Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-05 16:05:03 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DE Jack Sawyer 'Very High' On Notre Dame Following Offer

Jfxlx1hmrlontw5xevod
Rivals.com
Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Pickerington (Ohio) North 2021 defensive end Jack Sawyer made his way to South Bend this past weekend to check out the Irish program and left with a nice surprise.During the trip, the 6-foot-5, 225...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}