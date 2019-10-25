Shelby (N.C.) class of 2021 defensive end Jack Hollifield visited Notre Dame for the USC game Oct. 12, and the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder had high praises of his time in South Bend.

"The visit was amazing," Hollifield said. "To see those programs play is just awesome. The atmosphere was amazing too. It was everything you can ask for in my opinion."

Hollifield is no stranger to Notre Dame, as his brother Dax Hollifield was looked at by the Irish before picking Virginia Tech. He visited Notre Dame with his brother a few years back, and the three-star recruit also saw Notre Dame take down Florida State last year.