Lakeland Christian (Fla.) defensive end Cade Denhoff is one of the fastest rising 2021 prospects in the Southeast.

The spring evaluation period was good to the Sunshine State standout, as he added offers from the likes of Michigan, Virginia, Miami, West Virginia, and Louisville in the months of April and May.

"Surprise would be a good word," Denhoff said when asked about how his recruitment has blown up. "It wasn't really a shock; I knew it would come eventually. I didn't know it would be here so early. It's just super busy but exciting. I'm trying to take it one day at a time."