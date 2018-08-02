Notre Dame 2020 wide receiver target Daniel Jackson has been hard at work this offseason.

Jackson, a three-star prospect from Shawnee Mission (Kans.) Bishop Miege said he’s been focusing on his relationship with his quarterback during the summer.

“I’ve been working with our new quarterback,” Jackson told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I’ve also been working on getting open more and making myself easier to get the ball to.”

According to Jackson, he’s been working every day over the summer to make those things happen.

“I’ve been grinding in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger,” Jackson said. “I’ve been working with our quarterback too, to get our timing down.”

Heading into his junior season, Jackson said he believes his best asset as a receiver is his willingness to go all out on every route.

“I would say my aggressiveness,” Jackson said. “I attack the defensive back and try to get open.”