2020 WR Daniel Jackson Eager To Start Junior Season
Notre Dame 2020 wide receiver target Daniel Jackson has been hard at work this offseason.
Jackson, a three-star prospect from Shawnee Mission (Kans.) Bishop Miege said he’s been focusing on his relationship with his quarterback during the summer.
“I’ve been working with our new quarterback,” Jackson told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I’ve also been working on getting open more and making myself easier to get the ball to.”
According to Jackson, he’s been working every day over the summer to make those things happen.
“I’ve been grinding in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger,” Jackson said. “I’ve been working with our quarterback too, to get our timing down.”
Heading into his junior season, Jackson said he believes his best asset as a receiver is his willingness to go all out on every route.
“I would say my aggressiveness,” Jackson said. “I attack the defensive back and try to get open.”
Last season, Jackson made a huge impact for Bishop Miege, racking up 1,207 yards and 16 touchdowns.
As a junior, Jackosn said he hopes to improve on those numbers.
“This year, I’d like to get 1,500 yards,” Jackson said. “And get up to 20 touchdowns.”
As far as recruitment goes, Jackson currently holds early offers from Notre Dame, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and Texas A&M.
Recently, Jackson told BGI that Notre Dame is sitting firmly in the number one spot on his list, followed by Texas A&M.
Jackson will visit Notre Dame unofficially for the Michigan game on Sept. 1, his second trip to South Bend.
The three-star plans on announcing his commitment sometime during his senior season and does not have any additional fall visits planned at this time.
