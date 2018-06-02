Notre Dame dipped back into California this week to extend an offer to Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian 2020 wide receiver Bryce Farrell.

Farrell, a three-star prospect, said he was happy to add Notre Dame to his list.

“It was surprising,” Farrell explained. “Notre Dame’s pretty well known for being a solid a school and being competitive every year, so I was really excited for that offer.”

Since the offer came, Farrell has been doing some research on Notre Dame and said he’s liked what he’s seen from the Irish so far.

“I’ve been watching a lot of their film lately,” Farrell told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “They throw a lot of screens and get their guys in space and I like that a lot.”

Farrell’s offer came from Notre Dame wide receivers coach DelVaughn Alexander, who joked with his fellow California native that the South Bend weather isn’t all that bad.

“He seems like a solid dude,” Farrell said. “He’s from California, so he made that weather transition and told me you get used to it, so that’s reassuring.”

With an offer on the table, Farrell said he’s eager to visit Notre Dame and is already working on scheduling a trip.