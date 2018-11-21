2020 Tennessee CB Briston Bennett Enjoys Notre Dame Visit
Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy 2020 cornerback Briston Bennett was one of several prospects to get their first look at Notre Dame during the weekend of the Florida State game.
Bennett, a 6-foot, 165-pound prospect, said he loved getting the opportunity to see Notre Dame up close.
“It was a great visit,” Bennett told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I had a lot of fun and it was a great environment. It really was a great time.”
The only offer Bennett claims at the moment is from Virginia, but the rising senior said he’s honored to have Notre Dame showing interest at all.
“It’s very exciting and I’m very grateful for it,” Bennett explained. “Notre Dame wanting to pick me to come up there made me very happy.”
During the visit, Bennett of course got an up-close and personal view of Notre Dame’s blowout win over Florida State.
The game, Bennett said, was the highlight of the weekend.
“It was a crazy experience,” Bennett said. “The fans were unbelievable and the atmosphere was great. The team did what they were supposed to and got the win.”
Outside of the game, Bennett got the full tour of Notre Dame’s campus and the Irish football facilities.
When the tour was over, Bennett came away impressed.
“They have a great campus with a lot of tradition,” Bennett explained. “They’ve done a lot of rebuilding and the whole campus was amazing.”
As mentioned, Bennett has just one offer at this time, but has received interest from schools such as Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Tennessee and several others.
Now that he’s visited South Bend, Bennett said he’s eager for Notre Dame to pull the trigger on an offer.
“That would be big,” Bennett said. “That would be another big school to offer me and another power five school. It would be a great thing to have.”
Through 10 games of his junior season, Bennett has starred on both offense and defense, rushing for 324 yards and six touchdowns on 43 carries and adding 23 receptions for 214 yards and three more touchdowns.
