Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy 2020 cornerback Briston Bennett was one of several prospects to get their first look at Notre Dame during the weekend of the Florida State game.

Bennett, a 6-foot, 165-pound prospect, said he loved getting the opportunity to see Notre Dame up close.

“It was a great visit,” Bennett told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I had a lot of fun and it was a great environment. It really was a great time.”

The only offer Bennett claims at the moment is from Virginia, but the rising senior said he’s honored to have Notre Dame showing interest at all.

“It’s very exciting and I’m very grateful for it,” Bennett explained. “Notre Dame wanting to pick me to come up there made me very happy.”

During the visit, Bennett of course got an up-close and personal view of Notre Dame’s blowout win over Florida State.

The game, Bennett said, was the highlight of the weekend.

“It was a crazy experience,” Bennett said. “The fans were unbelievable and the atmosphere was great. The team did what they were supposed to and got the win.”