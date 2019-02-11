Notre Dame has signed five cornerbacks in the past two classes, and the staff will aim to land at least one of the top player at the position in 2020.

The Irish recently made the cut for one such player when La Habra (Calif.) High Rivals100 prospect Clark Phillips narrowed his recruitment down to 12 schools: Arizona State, Cal, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington.

“Really just the prestige of the university, my relationship with [cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght] and what they can offer as a program in terms of getting a degree from Notre Dame,” Phillips said when asked why Notre Dame made his list. “I love the fact they aren’t in a conference either. They can choose their schedule pretty much.

“The biggest thing [at Notre Dame] is the relationship and alumni network you can build away from football to be successful. Those are huge when talking about being successful away from football.”