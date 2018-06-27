Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 16:37:32 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 RB Dylan Downing Recaps Notre Dame Camp Performance

B0nt1ec3bzlqxmos7ygb
Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer
J0osqackhjrgapzlcoyb

Carmel (Ind.) High 2020 running back Dylan Downing made a trip to Notre Dame back in 2016 when the Irish hosted Stanford.The 6-foot, 220-pounder, however, had not been to South Bend as a recruit. T...

