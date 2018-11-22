Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic 2020 offensive tackle Monroe Mills is still waiting for his recruitment to take off, but Notre Dame is certainly aware of him.

Mills took a visit to Notre Dame on Nov. 10 for the Florida State game and was a big fan of what he saw in South Bend.

“It was really cool,” Mills said of the trip to South Bend. “I really loved the whole experience, especially the religious part of it since I go to a catholic school. I loved the culture of the whole area.”

According to Mills, the passion and energy of the Irish faithful, even in a blowout victory, was the thing that caught his eye the most about the visit.

“It was pretty crazy how the fans were amped up the entire game,” Mills said. “I really loved all the excitement they brought to the stadium.”

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Mills said he also loved getting to see Notre Dame’s campus and facilities up close.

“I know Notre Dame is a great school with one of the best educations in the world, and I saw all cool architecture,” Mills explained. “I took a personal tour and I really enjoyed the whole campus.”

Following the game, Mills spoke with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.