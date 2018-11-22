2020 OT Monroe Mills Recaps Notre Dame Visit
Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic 2020 offensive tackle Monroe Mills is still waiting for his recruitment to take off, but Notre Dame is certainly aware of him.
Mills took a visit to Notre Dame on Nov. 10 for the Florida State game and was a big fan of what he saw in South Bend.
“It was really cool,” Mills said of the trip to South Bend. “I really loved the whole experience, especially the religious part of it since I go to a catholic school. I loved the culture of the whole area.”
According to Mills, the passion and energy of the Irish faithful, even in a blowout victory, was the thing that caught his eye the most about the visit.
“It was pretty crazy how the fans were amped up the entire game,” Mills said. “I really loved all the excitement they brought to the stadium.”
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Mills said he also loved getting to see Notre Dame’s campus and facilities up close.
“I know Notre Dame is a great school with one of the best educations in the world, and I saw all cool architecture,” Mills explained. “I took a personal tour and I really enjoyed the whole campus.”
Following the game, Mills spoke with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.
Quinn was clearly fired up about his line’s performance, which led to 365 rushing yards for the Irish. Mills said it was great to see a coach show so much passion for his unit.
“He seemed to really care about the team,” Mills stated. “He seemed really proud of his offensive line, which he should have been because they played really well.”
Offensive line is traditionally a highly rated position in each Notre Dame recruiting class and the Irish can afford to be picky in 2020 give the last two classes they’ve brought in.
However, Mills should be on the Irish staff’s radar going forward.
“They said they’d keep in contact with me,” Mills said. “They’ll have me up a couple more times and will keep in touch.”
Even without an offer, Mills is happy to simply be communicating with Notre Dame.
“It’s very exciting,” Mills said. “They’re a great school and a classic football school. Their culture is amazing. Everything about them is awesome.”
If an offer does eventually come, the Irish would undoubtedly be in great shape to land the Missouri talent.
“It would be huge for me, especially from a recruiting standpoint,” Mills said of the possibility of an Irish offer. “If you get an offer from Notre Dame, you’re probably one of the most sought after recruits in the country.”
