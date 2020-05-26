A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the eighth installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

When a program identity and culture is so far imbued in everyone involved, personnel losses become hurdles rather than a black hole.

Since Paul Chryst arrived in 2015, Wisconsin has jumped over them without knocking them down. The Badgers won 10 games in the first year without Melvin Gordon. They lost 1,300-yard rusher Corey Clement after 2016 and got better when Jonathan Taylor slid into his spot.