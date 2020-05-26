News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Opponent Preview: Wisconsin’s Stable Identity Will Take A Major Test

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the eighth installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Wisconsin Quick Facts

Date, location: Oct. 3, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

All-time series: Notre Dame leads 8-6-2

Last meeting: Notre Dame won 31-7 on Sept. 26, 1964

Head coach: Paul Chryst, 52-16 at Wisconsin (sixth season) and 71-35 overall

2019 results: 10-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Returning starters: 15 (6 offense, 9 defense)

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan
Quarterback Jack Coan posted an 18-5 touchdown-interception ratio in his first full year as Wisconsin's starter. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)

When a program identity and culture is so far imbued in everyone involved, personnel losses become hurdles rather than a black hole.

Since Paul Chryst arrived in 2015, Wisconsin has jumped over them without knocking them down. The Badgers won 10 games in the first year without Melvin Gordon. They lost 1,300-yard rusher Corey Clement after 2016 and got better when Jonathan Taylor slid into his spot.

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

The 2020 season has a few hurdles lined up.

Gone is Taylor, who ran for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in three years. But he is not all. Wisconsin must also replace its entire interior offensive line — namely center and fourth-round pick Tyler Biadasz — and leading receiver Quintez Cephus, a fifth-round pick.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}