2020 Opponent Preview: Wisconsin’s Stable Identity Will Take A Major Test
A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the eighth installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.
Wisconsin Quick Facts
Date, location: Oct. 3, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
All-time series: Notre Dame leads 8-6-2
Last meeting: Notre Dame won 31-7 on Sept. 26, 1964
Head coach: Paul Chryst, 52-16 at Wisconsin (sixth season) and 71-35 overall
2019 results: 10-4, 7-2 Big Ten
Returning starters: 15 (6 offense, 9 defense)
When a program identity and culture is so far imbued in everyone involved, personnel losses become hurdles rather than a black hole.
Since Paul Chryst arrived in 2015, Wisconsin has jumped over them without knocking them down. The Badgers won 10 games in the first year without Melvin Gordon. They lost 1,300-yard rusher Corey Clement after 2016 and got better when Jonathan Taylor slid into his spot.
The 2020 season has a few hurdles lined up.
Gone is Taylor, who ran for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in three years. But he is not all. Wisconsin must also replace its entire interior offensive line — namely center and fourth-round pick Tyler Biadasz — and leading receiver Quintez Cephus, a fifth-round pick.
