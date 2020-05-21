Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the fourth installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Dave Clawson’s reputation is that of a stabilizer. In three of his four head-coaching gigs, he has taken over teams stuck in the bottom of the standings and led them to winning records by his third season. In each of those jobs, he has not regressed to a losing season after his first breakthrough past .500.

Wake Forest has kept Clawson the longest of his four jobs. He has produced four straight winning seasons and the Demon Deacons are sitting comfortably in the ACC’s sub-Clemson second tier. They have been an upperclass-reliant team that overachieves based on their recruiting rankings.