News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 08:13:02 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Opponent Preview: Wake Forest’s Stability Faces A Big Test

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the fourth installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Date, location: Sept. 26, Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

All-time series: Notre Dame leads 5-0

Last meeting: Notre Dame won 56-27 on Sept. 22, 2018

Head coach: Dave Clawson, 7th season (36-40, 126-119 overall)

2019 results: 8-5, 4-4 ACC

Returning starters: 12 (3 offense, 9 defense)

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Wake Forest redshirt junior wide receiver Sage Surratt
Wake Forest redshirt junior wide receiver Sage Surratt was a first-team All-ACC selection and had 1,001 yards in nine games. (Jeremy Brevard/USAToday)

Dave Clawson’s reputation is that of a stabilizer. In three of his four head-coaching gigs, he has taken over teams stuck in the bottom of the standings and led them to winning records by his third season. In each of those jobs, he has not regressed to a losing season after his first breakthrough past .500.

Wake Forest has kept Clawson the longest of his four jobs. He has produced four straight winning seasons and the Demon Deacons are sitting comfortably in the ACC’s sub-Clemson second tier. They have been an upperclass-reliant team that overachieves based on their recruiting rankings.

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

The 2020 season, though, will throw that stability one of its biggest trials.

“They’re sort of in a transition phase right now,” said Kelly Quinlan, publisher of DeaconsIllustrated.com. “That’s a lot of starters at a place like Wake Forest.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}