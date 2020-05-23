2020 Opponent Preview: Navy's Life After Another Record-Setting Quarterback
Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the sixth installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.
Navy quick facts
Date, location: Aug. 29, Aviva Stadium in Dublin (for now…)
All-time series: Notre Dame leads 79-13-1
Last meeting: Notre Dame won 52-20 on Nov. 16, 2019
Head coach: Ken Niumatalolo, 98-60 at Navy and overall (13th season)
2019 results: 11-2, 7-1 American Athletic
Returning starters: 15 (7 offense, 8 defense)
Navy churned out two generational seasons last decade, as should be expected with two record-setting quarterbacks.
Keenan Reynolds set the FBS record for career rushing touchdowns in 2015. Malcolm Perry ran for the most single-season yards by a quarterback in college football history in 2019. Each year, Navy went 11-2 and finished in the top 20 of the final AP poll.
Staying at the top-25 level without a record-breaker is a big ask. But the reasonable challenge is staying within striking distance of it and winning Commander-In-Chief’s trophies.
