 2020 Notre Dame Football Opponent Preview: Javian Hawkins And Louisville’s Offense Make Cardinals A Threat To Anyone
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 08:30:00 -0500') }} football

2020 Opponent Preview: Louisville’s Offense Makes It A Threat To Anyone

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the 11th installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Louisville Quick Facts

Date, location: Nov. 21, Notre Dame Stadium

All-time series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Notre Dame won 35-17 on Sept. 2, 2019

Head coach: Scott Satterfield, 8-5 at Louisville and 59-29 overall (second season)

2019 results: 8-5, 5-3 ACC

Returning starters: 17 (9 offense, 8 defense)

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell
Wide receiver Tutu Atwell was one of many weapons in Louisville’s explosive offense and averaged 18.2 yards per catch. (William Caudill)

Notre Dame strutted into Louisville on Labor Day last year for a season opener it expected to be relatively un-laborious.

Louisville, free of Bobby Petrino, was a patently bad football team in 2018. Scott Satterfield’s road up figured to be long.

Instead, Notre Dame found itself tied 14-14 in the closing minutes of the first half. This wasn’t a 2-10 team that had pretty clearly given up the prior year.

The second half was not suspenseful, but the first half was a sign of a sudden surge to relevance in 2019. The Cardinals are gathering some sneaky buzz and top-25 chatter heading into Satterfield’s second year. A young team that took repeated licks in 2018 and was re-energized in 2019 now wants to take another step. Simply getting back to relevance isn’t the end goal.

