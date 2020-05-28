Instead, Notre Dame found itself tied 14-14 in the closing minutes of the first half. This wasn’t a 2-10 team that had pretty clearly given up the prior year.

The second half was not suspenseful, but the first half was a sign of a sudden surge to relevance in 2019. The Cardinals are gathering some sneaky buzz and top-25 chatter heading into Satterfield’s second year. A young team that took repeated licks in 2018 and was re-energized in 2019 now wants to take another step. Simply getting back to relevance isn’t the end goal.