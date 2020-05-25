News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Opponent Preview: Pitt, Once Again, Has The Ingredients For An Upset

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the seventh installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Pittsburgh quick facts

Date, location: Oct. 17, Heinz Field

All-time series: Notre Dame leads 48-21-1

Last meeting: Notre Dame won 19-14 on Oct. 13, 2018

Head coach: Pat Narduzzi, 36-29 at Pittsburgh and overall (sixth season)

2019 results: 8-5, 4-4 ACC

Returning starters: 17 (8 offense, 7 defense)

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Paris Ford and the Pitt defense broke out last year and return loads of talent and experience.
Paris Ford and the Pitt defense broke out last year and return loads of talent and experience. (USA Today Sports)

The overlooked taut tripwire on Notre Dame past schedules has often been a pesky rival.

Pitt, a normally competitive but hardly elite team in recent years, sits on Notre Dame’s schedule as like an unmarked police car. The Fighting Irish nearly got popped in their last two 12-0 regular seasons.

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

First was a 29-26 triple-overtime escape in 2012. Then in 2018, Notre Dame squeezed out a fourth-quarter comeback. Both were in South Bend. Even when an unbeaten season isn’t on the line, the suspense has been palpable. Eight of the last nine meetings between Pitt and Notre Dame have been one-score games.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}