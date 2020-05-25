2020 Opponent Preview: Pitt, Once Again, Has The Ingredients For An Upset
A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the seventh installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.
Pittsburgh quick facts
Date, location: Oct. 17, Heinz Field
All-time series: Notre Dame leads 48-21-1
Last meeting: Notre Dame won 19-14 on Oct. 13, 2018
Head coach: Pat Narduzzi, 36-29 at Pittsburgh and overall (sixth season)
2019 results: 8-5, 4-4 ACC
Returning starters: 17 (8 offense, 7 defense)
The overlooked taut tripwire on Notre Dame past schedules has often been a pesky rival.
Pitt, a normally competitive but hardly elite team in recent years, sits on Notre Dame’s schedule as like an unmarked police car. The Fighting Irish nearly got popped in their last two 12-0 regular seasons.
First was a 29-26 triple-overtime escape in 2012. Then in 2018, Notre Dame squeezed out a fourth-quarter comeback. Both were in South Bend. Even when an unbeaten season isn’t on the line, the suspense has been palpable. Eight of the last nine meetings between Pitt and Notre Dame have been one-score games.
