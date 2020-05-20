Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the third installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Nothing’s ever a coincidence or total surprise when the roadmap to completing a task is clear.

Geoff Collins’ road to bringing Georgia Tech out of its triple-option identity and back to steadiness in the ACC was visible in the sense that it was obviously long.

The bumps and bruises in a 3-9 debut season, then, were no shock. The path to a potent offense and ACC contention was not traversable in one year.



