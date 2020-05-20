2020 Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech Expecting Big Jump On Long Road Upward
Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the third installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.
Date, location: Nov. 14, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
All-time series: Notre Dame leads 28-6-1
Last meeting: Notre Dame won 30-22 on Sept. 19, 2019
Head coach: Geoff Collins, 2nd season (3-9 at Georgia Tech, 18-19 overall)
2019 results: 3-9, 2-6 ACC
Returning starters: 18 (8 offense, 10 defense)
Nothing’s ever a coincidence or total surprise when the roadmap to completing a task is clear.
Geoff Collins’ road to bringing Georgia Tech out of its triple-option identity and back to steadiness in the ACC was visible in the sense that it was obviously long.
The bumps and bruises in a 3-9 debut season, then, were no shock. The path to a potent offense and ACC contention was not traversable in one year.
In two years, though, he sees it as possible when looking at his situation.
“The expectations are a lot higher,” said JacketsOnline publisher Kelly Quinlan.
