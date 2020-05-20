News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech Expecting Big Jump On Long Road Upward

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Note: A version of this story will appear in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2020 Football Preview magazine in June. This is the third installment of the 2020 Notre Dame opponent previews. Prior ones are listed at the bottom of this story.

Date, location: Nov. 14, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

All-time series: Notre Dame leads 28-6-1

Last meeting: Notre Dame won 30-22 on Sept. 19, 2019

Head coach: Geoff Collins, 2nd season (3-9 at Georgia Tech, 18-19 overall)

2019 results: 3-9, 2-6 ACC

Returning starters: 18 (8 offense, 10 defense)

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Running back Jordan Mason returns as an offensive focal point.
Running back Jordan Mason returns as an offensive focal point. (USA Today Sports)

Nothing’s ever a coincidence or total surprise when the roadmap to completing a task is clear.

Geoff Collins’ road to bringing Georgia Tech out of its triple-option identity and back to steadiness in the ACC was visible in the sense that it was obviously long.

The bumps and bruises in a 3-9 debut season, then, were no shock. The path to a potent offense and ACC contention was not traversable in one year.


RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

In two years, though, he sees it as possible when looking at his situation.

“The expectations are a lot higher,” said JacketsOnline publisher Kelly Quinlan.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}