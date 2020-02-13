Part of it is because most of the opposition on the current schedule(s) are under it as well.

While Notre Dame’s No. 23 ranking in Rivals for this year’s recruiting cycle was the lowest in the 11-year Brian Kelly era, it’s relatively consistent Top 10-15 rankings in the prior years still makes it a bona fide Top-10-15 program overall.

Here is an overview of the 2020 schedule, the recruiting ranking of Notre Dame's foes, and what that opposition had done on the recruiting trail prior to this season.







2. Clemson (Nov. 7)

Signed: 23

The Tigers inked five five-star prospects — quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, running back DeMarkcus Bowman, defensive end Myles Murphy, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson — and 11 others who were four stars.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 6, 22, 8 and 9.

The No. 22-ranked group from 2017 had only 14 players in it, including three-star running back Travis Etienne.





19. Stanford (Oct. 10)

Signed: 21

Five-star offensive tackle Myles Hinton headlines the group that also includes eight four-star figures.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 19, 19, 57 and 24.

There were only 15 players in the No. 57-ranked class from 2018 that will be juniors this season. The Cardinal will attempt to bounce back from a 4-8 record and from 14 players entering the transfer portal.





24. Georgia Tech (Nov. 14)

Signed: 23

Second-year head coach Geoff Collins is in a rebuild after a 3-9 debut in 2019. His staff signed four four-star players and 17 three stars.

Surprisingly only Clemson (2), North Carolina (16) and Florida State (21) ranked higher among the 14 ACC teams in this year’s recruiting for the Yellowjackets, who were one spot behind the Irish.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 67, 41, 53 and 43

This year’s haul was a significant upgrade on paper from previous ones when Tech featured the triple-option scheme.





27. Wisconsin (Oct. 3)

Signed: 20

A typically solid but not star-studded class for the Badgers, who have been phenomenal at player development. It features five four-star players, including New Jersey running back Jalen Berger, and 14 three stars.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 35, 35, 40 and 27.

Much like Navy, this is a true “program” that maximizes its assets to be a relatively consistent Top 10 to 25 operation.





40. Louisville (Nov. 21)

Signed: 25

Only one player in this group was given as high as four stars: Georgia linebacker Kameron Wilson.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 36, 29, 31 and 86.

In his debut season with the Cardinals last year, head coach Scott Satterfield lifted Louisville to an 8-5 finish after going 2-10 a year earlier.





41. Arkansas (Sept. 12)

Signed: 20

Coming off a second straight 2-10 season under deposed head coach Chad Morris, the Razorbacks hired Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman in December. Two of the 20 signed were four-star players.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 30, 24, 61 and 20.

Most of the rankings are not bad, but it’s still a tough way to make a living in the SEC West that includes Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M.









44. Pitt (Oct. 17)

Signed: 18

Three were four-star players, while 13 received three stars.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 29, 38, 36 and 49.

This year’s outcome was relatively in line with past ones, especially given the lower overall numbers.





61t. Duke (Oct. 31)

Signed: 17

No four-star players were signed, but 15 did receive three stars. The roster did get a boost by adding Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice at quarterback.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 31, 46, 65 and 48.

Head coach David Cutcliffe is in his 13th year with the Blue Devils because few coaches have maximized talent better.





61t. Wake Forest (Sept. 26)

Signed: 20

Highly similar to Duke, landing no four stars. Eleven of the 20 did get three stars.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 62, 74, 61 and 55.

Just like Cutcliffe, head coach Dave Clawson is well respected for making the most from limited resources and tradition.





65. USC (Nov. 28)

Signed: 13

Mind-boggling, isn’t it? Furthermore, there were no five stars and only two of the 13 were four stars: offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (who took a late visit to Notre Dame) and receiver Gary Bryant.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 10, 6, 13 and 18.

There’s still enough to work with to vie for the Pac-12 championship and be a threat to the Irish, but the future of head coach Clay Helton remains on shaky terrain.





73t. Western Michigan (Sept. 19)

Signed: 20

This class is highlighted by six three-star figures.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 64, 92, 70 and 84.

Even back in the day under P.J. Fleck this was not going to be a top school on the recruiting trail.





80. Navy (Aug. 29)

Signed: 86

Not a misprint. It’s the way military schools can operate. Two of the 86 were rated as high as three stars.

Class Rankings From 2016-19: 86, 76, 91 and 78.

No better example of a whole system being greater than the sum of its parts, especially after last year’s 11-2 finish.



