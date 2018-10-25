Notre Dame announced Thursday morning that its 2020 matchup with the Naval Academy will take place on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland inside of Aviva Stadium.

It will be the 94th meeting between the two programs and the thid time they’ve played in Ireland with the Irish picking up a 50-10 win over the Midshipmen in 2012 and 54-27 in 1996.

"The University of Notre Dame, our football program, our alumni and fans had such a wonderful experience in 2012," said Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick. "The people of Ireland were incredibly welcoming and made our time on the Emerald Isle unforgettable. It wasn't long after our return from that trip that Navy initiated conversations with the hopes of bringing this matchup back to Dublin. Chet Gladchuk and his staff at Navy deserve a ton of credit for making this a reality.

"I'm so excited, not only for our student-athletes and those that will travel from the states, but for the people of Ireland and all of those that will make this another experience to cherish."

The announcement comes just days before the 91st playing of the Notre Dame-Navy rivalry, which takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday in San Diego, California.

"We are thrilled and excited to return to Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 94th playing of the Navy-Notre Dame game," said Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk. "In 2012, it was one of the greatest airlifts in all of sports with more than 35,000 people coming from the United States to witness the beauty of Ireland and the extravaganza that is Navy-Notre Dame and we expect just as many people to return in 2020.

“The support and enthusiasm for the game in Ireland is magnificent with the complete support from the Prime Minister and the Irish government agencies. We are looking forward to a great matchup in a country that knows no bounds for hospitality."

When Notre Dame first released its 2020 schedule, the game against the Midshipmen was scheduled to be play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New jersey (Sept. 5). Moving up the game one week will also give the Irish a second bye week during the season.

Other notable Notre Dame matchups in 2020 include home games against Clemson (Nov. 7), Arkansas (Sept. 12) and Stanford (Oct. 10) to go with a neutral site contest versus Wisconsin (Oct. 3) and finishing the year on the road at USC (Nov. 28).