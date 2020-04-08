A year ago at this time, Notre Dame’s special teams were viewed with much trepidation after the graduation of record-setting four-year starters Justin Yoon at kicker and Tyler Newsome at punter.

Instead, the combination of junior Jonathan Doerer at kicker and freshman Jay Bramblett at punter was one of the top surprises of the season.

This spring the attention is more on finding answers in the return game and finding a new long snapper — although incoming freshman Alex Peitsch was ranked as Kohl’s Professional Camps’ No. 1 long snapper nationally.

However, Peitsch is not an early enrollee, so don’t count out junior Michael Vinson (6-2, 224), brought in as a preferred walk-on in case of an injury to three-year starter John Shannon (2017-19).

Either way, Notre Dame should have options there and also with another preferred walk-on in sophomore kicker/punter Harrison Leonard, who provided quality competition to Doerer last preseason.

What also can’t be overlooked is the graduation of wide receiver Chase Claypool and safety Alohi Gilman, standouts on special teams coverage and examples of placing huge value in the kicking game.