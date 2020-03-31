Ian Book is the microcosm of the current Notre Dame football program. The Fighting Irish have become a top-eight to top-15 operation, and Book has demonstrated the skill set, leadership and moxie to help Notre Dame achieve a fourth straight 10- to 12-win season.

It is a question of whether he has reached his plateau as a lower-end NFL prospect, or if he can help the offense to greater heights, specifically against the top tier (i.e., Clemson in 2018 and Georgia in 2019).

Unlike in decades past, college football champions rely more than ever on future NFL first-round picks — if not first pick overall — at quarterback. LSU’s Joe Burrow, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson’s DeShaun Watson are the recent examples.