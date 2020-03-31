2020 Notre Dame Football Analysis: Quarterbacks
A Look Ahead To The 2020 Notre Dame Football Season, Part 1 of 9
Ian Book is the microcosm of the current Notre Dame football program. The Fighting Irish have become a top-eight to top-15 operation, and Book has demonstrated the skill set, leadership and moxie to help Notre Dame achieve a fourth straight 10- to 12-win season.
It is a question of whether he has reached his plateau as a lower-end NFL prospect, or if he can help the offense to greater heights, specifically against the top tier (i.e., Clemson in 2018 and Georgia in 2019).
Unlike in decades past, college football champions rely more than ever on future NFL first-round picks — if not first pick overall — at quarterback. LSU’s Joe Burrow, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson’s DeShaun Watson are the recent examples.
Notre Dame’s most accomplished quarterback in head coach Brian Kelly’s first 10 seasons, Book’s three most reliable targets in 2018‑19 were Chase Claypool (116 catches for 1,676 yards and 17 touchdowns), Chris Finke (90 receptions for 1,027 yards and six scores) and tight end Cole Kmet (58 catches for 677 yards and six touchdowns), all of whom are gone.
Consequently, Book and the veteran line will be heavily leaned on to guide the offense that is in flux at the skill positions, and achieving chemistry and rhythm there will be pivotal.
Areas that must improve include not bailing the pocket too early, stretching the field more confidently and making quicker decisions.
