Defensive line recruiting and development spearheaded by veteran line coach Mike Elston has become one of the most consistent strengths in the program under head coach Brian Kelly.

Not so long ago, a four-star prospect such as Hunter Spears would have been at least with the No. 2 unit the moment he stepped on campus. Yet this spring the rising sophomore Spears was shifted to offense, in part because of the quality depth where he wasn’t even on the two-deep.

Last year the defensive line lost two NFL-caliber ends in Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara to injuries, yet didn’t miss a beat. Ten different players rotated in for at least 114 snaps, not even including Hayes’ 97 before his injury.

While the depth is promising again this year to keep bodies fresh, someone does need to emerge as a consistent bellwether figure.