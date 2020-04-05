2020 Notre Dame Football Analysis: Defensive Linemen
A Look Ahead To The 2020 Notre Dame Football Season, Part 6 of 9
Defensive line recruiting and development spearheaded by veteran line coach Mike Elston has become one of the most consistent strengths in the program under head coach Brian Kelly.
Not so long ago, a four-star prospect such as Hunter Spears would have been at least with the No. 2 unit the moment he stepped on campus. Yet this spring the rising sophomore Spears was shifted to offense, in part because of the quality depth where he wasn’t even on the two-deep.
Last year the defensive line lost two NFL-caliber ends in Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara to injuries, yet didn’t miss a beat. Ten different players rotated in for at least 114 snaps, not even including Hayes’ 97 before his injury.
While the depth is promising again this year to keep bodies fresh, someone does need to emerge as a consistent bellwether figure.
Click the image below to see the full DL infographic from the April issue of Blue & Gold Illustrated magazine.
Blue & Gold Illustrated magazine can be ordered by clicking here.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news