Here is a very early preview of the 2020 NFL Draft hopefuls for the Irish offense, beginning with players that are out of eligibility.

Part of the reason is all but two offensive players have eligibility beyond the 2019 season. In an ideal scenario for Notre Dame, it will only lose two starters after the 2019 season, but a strong season on the field could result in some of the players with eligibility remaining taking off for the NFL.

Three members of the 2018 Notre Dame offense were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft and four went the year prior in the 2018 draft. The Irish offense has a chance to continue adding to its professional resume in the 2020 NFL Draft, but unlike the defense, the NFL hopefuls on offense have a lot more work to do.

CHASE CLAYPOOL, WIDE RECEIVER

Height/Weight: 6-4, 229

2018 Stats: 50 receptions, 639 yards, 4 TD’s

Draft Comparison: Michael Thomas, Ohio State (2016 – No. 47 overall)

Miles Boykin finished his Notre Dame career with 77 catches for 1,206 yards in four years. Claypool enters his fourth season with 84 career catches for 1,122 yards. If Claypool has the breakout season that is expected after his good finishing to the 2018 season and outstanding spring, his career numbers will be stellar, which is a good resume builder for the draft.

Claypool has always had the tools to be a top-notch receiver, but he lacked the fundamental skills (route running), the focus and game maturity to maximize his skills. We started to see that during the second half of the 2018 season, but Claypool was brilliant in the spring. He was forceful, he was focused, he was consistent and he was dominant.

The 6-4, 229-pound wideout has elite size and he’s a gifted athlete. There is no reason he can’t take over games, and do so on the biggest stages and in the biggest moments. Despite his improvements last season, Claypool still must prove he can do those things. If he can add that to his outstanding blocking, size and athletic traits he could emerge as a top receiver in what is expected to be a loaded wide receiver class.

If the production and consistency match the physical tools there will be a lot of scouts drooling over Claypool. At that point where he lands in the draft will come down to how well he tests at the Combine.