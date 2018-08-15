Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 07:06:39 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DE Jalen-Logan Redding Ready To Take Next Step In 2018

Qgzfcnigwoi2qodqaaj0
David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter
Dxyztcxixe1ry2rwlkkn
2020 DE Jalen Logan-Redding hopes what he's learned this offseason translates to the field
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge three-star defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding has had a busy offseason. Logan-Redding, who camped at Notre Dame on June 23 and picked up an offer, said he’s been working o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}