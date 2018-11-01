When Florida State comes to South Bend on Nov. 10, Notre Dame will host several prospects who will be getting their first looks at the Irish.

One of those prospects is Avery Helm, a three-star 2020 cornerback from Missouri City (Texas) Marshall.

Helm, the No. 40 cornerback in the class of 2020, said he knew he had to take Notre Dame up on the invitation to visit as soon as it came.

“I got an email from the coaching staff and I let my dad know,” Helm said. “My dad is really interested in the school and I like the academics, so we wanted to get up there and see what it looks like.”

Just getting invited and getting noticed by the coaching staff, Helm said, is something he’s fired up about.

“I’m really excited,” Helm said. “I want to experience everything so when I come to my decision, I’ve been everywhere and seen everything and can make it easier on myself.”

Coming into the visit, Helm said he doesn’t know all that much about Notre Dame, but has noticed a few things while watching the Irish’ 8-0 run this season.