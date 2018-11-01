2020 CB Avery Helm Ready To See Notre Dame Up Close
When Florida State comes to South Bend on Nov. 10, Notre Dame will host several prospects who will be getting their first looks at the Irish.
One of those prospects is Avery Helm, a three-star 2020 cornerback from Missouri City (Texas) Marshall.
Helm, the No. 40 cornerback in the class of 2020, said he knew he had to take Notre Dame up on the invitation to visit as soon as it came.
“I got an email from the coaching staff and I let my dad know,” Helm said. “My dad is really interested in the school and I like the academics, so we wanted to get up there and see what it looks like.”
Just getting invited and getting noticed by the coaching staff, Helm said, is something he’s fired up about.
“I’m really excited,” Helm said. “I want to experience everything so when I come to my decision, I’ve been everywhere and seen everything and can make it easier on myself.”
Coming into the visit, Helm said he doesn’t know all that much about Notre Dame, but has noticed a few things while watching the Irish’ 8-0 run this season.
“From the games I’ve watched on TV, I like the tradition,” Helm said. “The fans get pumped up and it looks like a good environment to play in.”
When he gets to campus, Helm said he’ll be looking at several different factors to evaluate his interest in the program.
“Game environment,” Helm started. “And the town around the campus to see what I’d be able to do when I’m in college.”
Most importantly though, Helm said he wants to learn as much as he can about Notre Dame’s rigorous academics.
“Number one for me is getting my degree,” Helm said. “I want to find the best plan for me for life after football.”
As of now, Helm holds a few offers from schools like Arizona, Ole Miss, Syracuse, and Tulsa.
Should Notre Dame eventually join that list, Helm would definitely be excited.
“That would be great,” Helm said. “From my dad talking about the school, I know he would love that, so that would be great.”