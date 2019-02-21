No position lost more career production than linebacker. Departed standouts Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill combined for 605 career tackles, 49 career tackles for loss, 12.5 career sacks and 19 career passes defensed.

Notre Dame’s returning linebackers barely top 100 career tackles, and most of those are from rising fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal. That is certainly problematic, but Notre Dame also returns a young but talented group of linebackers.

Eight of the linebackers graded out as four-star recruits on my BGI Big Board, four ranked as Rivals250 recruits and seven of the nine scholarship linebackers on the spring roster were ranked as Top 300 players by at least one recruiting service. Three of those players were Top 100 recruits by at least one service.

More reinforcements will arrive in the fall, when three more recruits arrive that were graded out as four-star recruits by at least one service.

PLAYERS LOST: Te’von Coney (123 tackles, 9.5 TFL’s, 4 sacks); Drue Tranquill (86 tackles, 9.0 TFL’s, 3.5 sacks); DJ Morgan (7 career snaps)