Notre Dame has a loaded defensive end depth chart, but more questions remain inside at defensive tackle. The Irish return five players at the position and welcome two true freshmen to the roster this spring. There is certainly talent at the position, but heading into the spring there are more questions than answers.

PLAYERS LOST: DT Jerry Tillery (30 tackles, 10.5 TFL’s, 8 sacks, 3 forced fumbles); NT Jonathan Bonner (23 tackles, 2 break ups); DT Micah Dew-Treadway (2 tackles)