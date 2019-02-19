Over the last two seasons the Notre Dame defensive end depth chart has gone from question mark to a group with a lot of potential to a group that played strong football during the 2018 season. Now the unit heads into the 2019 spring as possibly the best position group on the roster.

Every end on the 2018 roster returns in 2019, giving Notre Dame depth from both a talent and experience standpoint. Notre Dame also welcomes a freshman early enrollee that only adds even greater depth at the position.