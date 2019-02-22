Notre Dame enters the 2019 season with a lot of talent at the cornerback position, but a lack of proven production, injury histories and the loss of All-American Julian Love also means there are a number of questions that must be answered during the spring.

Notre Dame will have six players on the roster and all of them have at least one season under their belts. There is good size at the position, with four of the six scholarship corners standing at least 5-11½.

PLAYERS LOST: Julian Love (63 tackles, 3 TFL’s, 1 INT, 16 break ups)